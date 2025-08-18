Traffic chokes GST Road as Chennaiites return after long weekend 

CHENNAI: As people returned to the city in large numbers after the long weekend, it led to massive traffic congestion on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, leaving commuters stranded for hours on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Following the Independence Day and Krishna Jayanthi holidays, the people from Chennai travelled to their home town and tourist destinations on the weekend. From Sunday night, the people started to return in large numbers, triggering a massive traffic snarl in the National Highway.

One of the worst-hit stretches was near Maduranthagam, at Pukkathurai and Padalam, where the flyover construction is in progress. The stretch also became severely damaged due to the heavy rain on Sunday. Vehicles were lined up for nearly 5 km, moving inch by inch. It reportedly took more than three hours for vehicles to cross this stretch.

At Irumbuliyur near Perungalathur, traffic was backed up for about 3 km due to the flyover expansion work. The work, which was supposed to be completed by May, has been dragged up to August and it is expected to take a few more months for completion. Similar bottlenecks were reported near Singaperumal Koil, Guduvanchery, and Kilambakkam.

Though the district administration had earlier instructed that vehicles be diverted via East Coast Road and Kancheepuram Road during flyover construction, the diversion plan was not enforced on Sunday night. There were not enough police personnel deployed near construction sites to regulate the traffic, leading to chaos and hardship for thousands of commuters.

At Tambaram, the returning passengers from southern districts by bus and train crowded the bus stop, creating additional congestion as they scrambled for connecting buses and autos.