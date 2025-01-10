Traffic chokes at Tambaram - GST Road as people leave for hometowns for Pongal holidays

CHENNAI: Traffic was choked at the Tambaram - Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road on Friday evening as thousands of people were travelling to their hometowns for Pongal festival.

According to a Thanthi TV report, cars and other vehicles were seen crawling for long distance due to heavy traffic in the city.

The junctions like Singaperumal Koil, Guduvanchery, Urapakkam, Kilambakkam, Vandalur, Perungalathur and Tambaram were blocked heavily.

It is also reported that people were thronging Tambaram railway station for their trains.

Meanwhile, State Transport undertakings are operating 21,904 special buses including 14,104 from Chennai to various parts of TN from January 10-13 to meet Pongal festival rush.

The special buses in the city would be operated from Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram termini.

Tamil Nadu government has declared a six-day holiday for government offices, schools, and public institutions in celebration of the Pongal festival.