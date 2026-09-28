Trader kidnapped over debt; 1 held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chintadripet police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly abducting a mobile shop owner and stealing gadgets worth Rs 1.5 lakh over an unpaid loan.
The complainant, Ashok (27) from Rajasthan, runs a cellphone shop on Athipattan Street, Chintadripet.
On September 25, the accused, Sethuraman of Aminjikarai, lured Ashok to his car after shopping on the pretext of fetching money, pushed him inside, and threatened him over a Rs 10 lakh loan taken by his brother.
When the vehicle stopped near a mall in Anna Nagar, Ashok managed to escape. Police arrested Sethuraman and recovered 97 AirPods and gadgets worth Rs 1.5 lakh, along with an iPhone and the car.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.