Tomatoes, beans and bell pepper, get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 5

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 5 (Tuesday), with a few notable changes.

According to the traders, beans, which was sold at Rs 80 per kg, is now being sold at Rs 60 per kg after a decrease of Rs 20 per kg on Tuesday.

Tomato saw a marginal decrease of Rs 5, selling at Rs 40 per kg, compared to Rs 45 per kg on Monday.

The price of Bell pepper dropped by Rs 10 per kg, from Rs 130 on August 4 to Rs 120 per kg on August 5.

Peas witnessed a hike of Rs 20 per kg, rising from Rs 140 per kg on Monday to Rs 160 per kg on Tuesday.

Ginger also saw a marginal increase of Rs 5, selling at Rs 80 per kg on Monday to Rs 85 per kg on Tuesday.

Mangoes also saw a decrease of Rs 5, selling at Rs 30 per kg on Monday to Rs 25 per kg on Tuesday.

Carrots at Rs 60 per kg, radish at Rs 30 per kg, and drumsticks at Rs 30 per kg also continue to be sold without any price change

Small onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg, and beetroot remains stable at Rs 40 per kg.

Coriander leaves, mint, green chillies, and various other greens also continue to be sold without any change from Monday's (Aug 4) rates.