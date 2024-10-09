Tomato prices surge to Rs 120 per kg in Chennai retail shops

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, onions have increased again within a week, as the second crop cultivation ended, it disrupted supply across the country.

Tomatoes are sold at Rs 120 per kg, onions Rs 70 per kg and even other vegetables saw a steep hike at the retail shops in the city.

Traders stated that the trend of vegetable prices is expected to continue for the next three months.

Last week, the price of tomatoes surged to Rs 80 per kg from 40 per kg in the city retail markets, and the wholesale markets sold at Rs 60 per kg due to shortage in supply from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh.

Within a week, the rates have again increased as only 45 to 50 vehicles of tomatoes arrived at Koyambedu wholesale market.

Now, it has been sold at Rs 70 to Rs 90 per kg at wholesale and semi-wholesale markets respectively.

Whereas in retail shops in some areas, tomatoes sold for Rs 120 per kg.

"Due to supply shortage, the prices of vegetables witnessed a sudden surge recently, and we are forced to increase the rates by Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. Though the rates have increased drastically, the consumption remains the same among the customers and we witness a brisk sale. Also, as Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali ahead, the prices might increase further based on the demand and supply during the festival seasons," said R Eswaran, a retail vendor at Kilpauk.

The production of vegetables especially tomatoes is on demand across the country except Gujarat.

Though third crop cultivation has commenced, there would be poor yielding results to less production of vegetables.

"Usually, during the third crop the prices of perishable commodities remain high and the monsoon rain would further damage the crop. This year, we expect the vegetable prices to remain high till Christmas, only then the first crop cultivation begins," said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

The wholesale prices of onions are Rs 50 to 60 per kg, potatoes Rs 40 per kg, beans Rs 125 per kg, broad beans Rs 80 per kg, beetroot Rs 20 to 30 per kg, and carrots Rs 30 to 50 per kg.