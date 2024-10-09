Pannai Pasumai Nugarvor Kadai now sells onion, tomato at affordable prices amid supply shortage

CHENNAI: Due to the surge in tomato prices, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated the sale of onions and tomatoes in "Pannai Pasumai Nugarvor Kadai".

According to a Thanthi TV report, the vegetables are being imported from Maharashtra.

In local shops, onions cost up to Rs 55 per kg. However, Pannai Pasumai Nugarvor Kadai offer onions at Rs 40 per kg and tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg, with a maximum purchase limit of 2 kg per person.

This initiative is available at various locations in Chennai, including Teynampet, Mylapore, Triplicane, and Anna Nagar.

Tomato yields have been significantly impacted by heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, leading to a drastic reduction in supply.

Traders predict that tomato prices may continue to rise in the coming days.