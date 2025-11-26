Tomato, lemon get costly, Drumstick cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 26, 2025; check their rates here

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices witnessed sharp fluctuations at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Wednesday (November 26).

According to traders, the price of tomato and lemon increased by Rs 10 per kg compared to Monday’s rate.

Tomato was selling for Rs 60 per kg and is now priced at Rs 70 per kg. Lemon, which was Rs 40 per kg on Monday, has now climbed to Rs 50 per kg.

Among the vegetables that became cheaper, drumstick price dropped by Rs 50 per kg, falling from Rs 400 per kg on November 24 to Rs 350 per kg today.

Ooty carrot declined by Rs 30 per kg. Ooty carrot, which was Rs 70 per kg on November 24, is now selling for Rs 40 per kg.

Beans, radish, cabbage and cucumber fell by Rs 5 per kg. Beans, which were priced at Rs 40 per kg, are selling for Rs 35 today. Radish has decreased from Rs 35 per kg to Rs 30 per kg. Cabbage has fallen from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 25 per kg. Cucumber has decreased from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 20 per kg.

Prices of beetroot, broad beans and raw mango reduced by Rs 10 per kg. Beetroot, which was Rs 50 per kg on Monday, is now Rs 40 per kg. Broad beans have come down from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 50 per kg. Raw mango, which was Rs 40 per kg, is now priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Coriander and mint leaves are being sold at Rs 4 and Rs 3 per bunch, respectively.

Staples such as onions (Rs 30/kg), potatoes (Rs 45/kg), garlic (Rs 110/kg), and ginger (Rs 70/kg) maintained their previous rates.