Tomato, green chillies and peas get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 24

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on July 24 (Thursday), with a few exceptions.

The price of key vegetables such as tomato, green chilli, green peas, and raw mango had increased by Rs 10 per kg when compared to previous rates on July 21, retaining the same price on Thursday.

Tomatoes, which were being sold at Rs 35 per kg, are now priced at Rs 45 per kg.

Green chillies have gone up from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

Peas, which were earlier sold at Rs 180 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 190 per kg.

While raw mango prices had remained stable since the beginning of July, they have now increased by Rs 10 to Rs 30 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of carrots has dropped from Rs 60 to Rs 50 per kg.

Vegetables like bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, and broad beans are being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Ladies finger, ginger, beetroot, and lemon are sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Onion, potato, and garlic continue to be sold at stable prices without any change.
















