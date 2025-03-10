Toilets in Koyambedu market turn free-to-use

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has announced that all the pay-and-use toilets in the Koyambedu Wholesale Complex premises have been converted into free toilets.

A CMDA release said that the decision has been taken based on the guidance of Chief Minister MK Stalin and CMDA chairperson and minister PK Sekarbabu.

"Since the inauguration of the market, the toilets were functioning under a pay-and-use system. In total, the premises has 68 toilet blocks with 28 toilets for women. There are 10 urinals in the market. Tender has been given to a contractor to maintain the toilets," the release added.

Moreover, the planning authority has taken measures to construct an additional 10 toilets.