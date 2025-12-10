Toddler killed after school van runs over him in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy was killed after a school van ran over him at Nabalur village near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday. The deceased child was identified as G Kameswaran, son of a private firm employee and a homemaker mother.

According to the police, their investigations revealed that the school van had come to pick up the couple's child, studying in UKG at a private school, when the incident happened.

The driver operated the vehicle without noticing the toddler who was playing in front of the van. Even the mother did not take note of the toddler walking in front of the van, as she was focused on boarding the child into the van.

Officials said the little boy came under the wheels of the vehicle and sustained grievous injuries. The child was rushed to the Tiruttani Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Kanagama Chathram police arrested the van driver, Stephen.