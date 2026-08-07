Ensure using allocated funds for SC/ST schemes: TNUEF

In a statement, TNUEF State president T Chellakannu and general secretary P Sugandhi also called for special sessions of the Assembly to review the implementation of welfare schemes for SCs and STs in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.



The organisation said that although the Budget announced welfare measures for SCs and STs, it should have clearly explained fund allocations, implementation of schemes, and enforcement of Special Component Plan guidelines.

It also pointed out that the allocation for the Social Justice department stood at Rs 3,937 crore in 2026-27, compared to Rs 4,281 crore in 2022-23. As the allocation had already exceeded Rs 4,000 crore in 2021-22, it said the present allocation should have been higher.



While welcoming the increase in beneficiaries under the Dr Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme to 362 and the allocation of Rs 300 crore for the Ayothidasar Housing Improvement Scheme, the Front said the allocations of Rs 20 crore for the Mannin Magal land distribution scheme and Rs 165 crore for the SC Entrepreneurs Scheme were inadequate.

The Budget has allocated Rs 25,225 crore under the Scheduled Caste Special Component Plan and Rs 2,079 crore under the Tribal Sub-Plan. However, it does not provide details of the scheme-wise allocations or the methodology to determine the allocations, the organisation said.



Referring to the 2025-26 Adi Dravidar Welfare policy note, which stated that Rs 20,365 crore, or 21.97 per cent of the plan outlay, had been allocated, the Front said the latest allocation represented an increase in absolute terms. However, it stressed that the key issue was whether the funds were directly targeted at SCs and STs. Without ensuring this, a substantial portion of the allocation could continue to be diverted to general government schemes instead of benefiting the intended communities, it said.



The organisation also urged the government to ensure the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Development Action Plan and Rules, enacted in 2024.



The organisation also urged the government to ensure that unspent funds earmarked for SC and ST welfare were carried forward to subsequent years instead of lapsing.