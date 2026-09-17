TNSTC to operate 2,655 special buses for weekend rush

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate a total of 2,655 buses across the state to manage the expected increase in passenger movement during the weekend.
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. On Friday (September 18), 760 buses will be operated from the KCBT and 520 buses on Saturday (September 19).
From the CMBT in Koyambedu, special buses to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru will be operated. A total of 115 buses will be operated on Friday and Saturday. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
Special buses to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry will be operated from the Madhavaram Bus Terminus. A total of 70 special buses will be operated each day on Friday and Saturday.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 805 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the state on Sunday (September 20), based on passenger demand.
According to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation, 7,812 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 4,001 passengers for Saturday and 8,946 passengers for Sunday. The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further in the coming days.
Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services. Passengers can book their tickets in advance through the TNSTC mobile app or the www.tnstc.in website.