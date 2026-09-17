TNSTC to operate 2,655 special buses for weekend rush

Special buses to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry will be operated from the Madhavaram Bus Terminus. A total of 70 special buses will be operated each day on Friday and Saturday.

To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 805 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the state on Sunday (September 20), based on passenger demand.

According to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation, 7,812 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 4,001 passengers for Saturday and 8,946 passengers for Sunday. The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further in the coming days.