TNSTC Deepavali 2026 bus booking: Release date, routes & return booking tips

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Passengers travelling home for Deepavali are advised to plan their return journey early.



If the return date has entered the advance-booking window, passengers can book the return ticket along with the onward journey. This is particularly useful for popular Chennai-bound routes from southern districts, where demand can rise sharply around the festival.



For example, a passenger travelling from Chennai on November 6 and returning on November 10 should check the availability for November 10 as soon as that date becomes eligible for advance booking.