TNSTC Deepavali 2026 bus booking: Release date, routes & return booking tips

Quick Summary:
Deepavali 2026 → November 8 → Book Deepavali bus tickets 60-day advance window → Check TNSTC/SETC services from KCBT, Kilambakkam → Popular destinations include Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Kumbakonam, Theni, Rameswaram and Tiruchendur → Book return tickets as soon as the return date enters the booking window → Check boarding point and ticket details → Keep booking reference and registered mobile number handy → Check the official TNSTC portal for additional Deepavali special services → Contact TNSTC helplines for booking, cancellation, refund or service-related issues.
CHENNAI: With Deepavali falling on November 8, 2026, passengers planning to travel from Chennai to their hometowns can start preparing for their bus journey in advance. The TNSTC online reservation system allows passengers to book long-distance bus tickets ahead of their journey, while additional special services are generally introduced during festival periods based on demand.
TNSTC's online reservation system follows an advance-booking window. Based on 60 days advance booking, tickets are now open from September 9, 2026, at 8.00 am.
For long-distance services to southern Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, is a major departure point.
The TNSTC reservation system lists services connecting Chennai with several important destinations, including Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Kumbakonam, Theni, Rameswaram and Tiruchendur.
A broad southern route corridor is:
Chennai/KCBT → Chengalpattu → Villupuram → Tiruchy→ Madurai → Tirunelveli → Nagercoil/Kanniyakumari
Depending on the service, buses may also operate towards destinations such as Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur.
Passengers should check the exact boarding point, destination and service details shown on their ticket before starting their journey.
Passengers travelling home for Deepavali are advised to plan their return journey early.
If the return date has entered the advance-booking window, passengers can book the return ticket along with the onward journey. This is particularly useful for popular Chennai-bound routes from southern districts, where demand can rise sharply around the festival.
For example, a passenger travelling from Chennai on November 6 and returning on November 10 should check the availability for November 10 as soon as that date becomes eligible for advance booking.
Passengers should check the luggage conditions applicable to their particular TNSTC service while booking. Luggage rules can vary depending on the service, and passengers should avoid carrying unnecessarily bulky baggage.
Valuables, important documents, cash and electronic devices should be kept safely with the passenger.
TNSTC bus booking problems: What are the helpline numbers?
For online reservation-related assistance, TNSTC lists these contact numbers:
Online reservation: 7825812626 / 9513948001
Complaints and suggestions: WhatsApp – 9445014448
Payment-related queries: 044-49076316 / 044-49076326 / 044-49076305
Reservation-related email: commercial@tnstc.org
Passengers facing problems with bookings, cancellations, refunds or bus operations can contact the relevant TNSTC helpdesk.
Deepavali 2026 bus booking tips
Mark October 9 to book your Deepavali travel for November 8, when the 30-day booking window opens.
Book popular routes as early as possible.
If your return date is already within the booking window, book the return ticket at the same time.
Check the boarding point printed on the ticket before leaving for the terminus.
Save your ticket/booking reference and registered mobile number.
Keep checking the official TNSTC portal for additional Deepavali special bus services.
Use TNSTC's official helplines for booking, refund and service-related complaints.