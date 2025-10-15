TN's first book vending machine debuts at MGR Central Station

CHENNAI: If you find yourself at MGR Central Station waiting for a train and want something to read, head over to the platform 6 waiting hall. There, you will discover Tamil Nadu’s first-ever book vending machine, which was recently installed. This creative initiative is the brainchild of Mayawathi, a 26-year-old literature graduate who left her job at a nationalised bank after three years to follow her lifelong passion for books.

“The aim is to bring books closer to people in everyday places. It’s not just a vending machine; it’s a movement to reconnect people with reading in a modern, engaging way. The launch took place on October 10 and the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Mayawathi.

After quitting banking, she founded Sunset Hues with the vision of making reading a part of daily life. “Sunset Hues focuses on books, stationery, and art. This initiative is designed to make reading accessible and enjoyable for everyone; not just avid readers but also daily commuters, long-distance travellers, and young readers. Train journeys are perfect for reading, as many people spend around 30 minutes onboard. When I presented the idea to Southern Railways, they immediately supported it,” she adds.

This is the first book vending machine of its kind in Tamil Nadu and the first installed within Indian Railways. “Reading habits have been declining, and I wanted to promote reading among a wider audience. The concept of vending machines for books sparked this project. The machine let travellers browse, select, and purchase from a curated collection instantly,” she explains.

Four days after the launch, more than 50 books have been sold. “It’s early days, but so far, children’s colouring books, activity books, storybooks, and non-fiction (for adults) titles priced under Rs 300 are popular. The novelty of the vending machine attracts commuters and many stop to explore it,” Mayawathi observes.

Because customers can’t browse book summaries inside the machine, the selection currently features mostly popular English titles. “We also offer a few Tamil books, which are translations of popular English works. We will track demand over the next few weeks,” she adds. The books are sourced directly from distributors and publishers.

If you worry that operating the vending machine might be complicated, Mayawathi assures, “It is very user-friendly. Clear instructions on the screen guide users through each step.”

Another machine will soon open at the Tambaram Railway Station. The youngster also plans to install one at the Airport Metro Station. “Books sold inside airports are usually expensive, so having a vending machine at the Airport Metro will help travellers pick up affordable reads before their flights,” she notes.

If a payment is made but the book is not dispensed, there is no need to worry. “The machine has a sensor that detects if the book falls. If it doesn’t, the payment is refunded immediately. Customers can also choose to buy another book at the same price or get their money back. The refund process takes less than two minutes, making it hassle-free,” she concludes.