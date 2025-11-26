TNRDC floats bids for final 27.34-km stretch of Chennai peripheral ring road

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Limited (TNRDC) is set to take up the final leg of the 133-km Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), covering the stretch from Singaperumal Koil on GST Road to Poonjeri on ECR.

The agency has floated bids to execute the 27.34-km fifth phase works through four separate tenders. The project proposes a 10-lane access-controlled expressway, featuring a six-lane main carriageway and a two-lane service road on either side.

The corridor is planned as a high-speed link aimed at easing pressure on Chennai’s radial roads and strengthening connectivity between major national highways and rapidly growing suburban pockets. As part of the plan, a 1.8-km elevated road will be built from the SH-49B junction, running along or above SH-49B, crossing Perumal Eri and merging with the approach road of the trumpet interchange coming up on NH-332A, which leads to ECR. Officials said this link would provide seamless movement between the CPRR and the coastal corridor without affecting local traffic.

The project also proposes four vehicular underpasses to handle major cross movements and eight light vehicular underpasses to support village-level connectivity. In addition, six major bridges will be built across waterbodies and low-lying terrain, while three animal and pedestrian underpasses are planned to improve safety for both people and wildlife. These structures will collectively help create a largely access-controlled corridor with reduced conflict points.

Access to the highway will be managed through designated entry and exit ramps. All junctions will be upgraded with acceleration and deceleration lanes, channelisation measures and controlled median openings reserved for emergency use. Safety features such as crash barriers, delineators, LED blinkers at crossings and uniform street lighting are also part of the design.

A tree survey along the right-of-way has identified 4,280 trees within the project boundary. Trees located in the median, divider or earthen shoulder will be retained where possible and safeguarded using NJW-type crash barriers. If retention is not feasible, the trees will be treated as affected and moved for transplantation. At least 200 trees will be transplanted, with the cost absorbed under the environmental management plan. Fresh landscaping and plantation will be carried out once construction is completed.