TNGECL launches EV logo contest with Rs 1 lakh prize

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has launched a State-wide competition inviting students, professional designers, and creative agencies to design the official visual identity for the State’s electric mobility mission.

The winning entry will receive Rs 1 lakh in prize money and become the face of all e-mobility initiatives undertaken by the State.

Announced in collaboration with ITDP India and creative collective Madrasters, the Electric Vehicle Brand Identity Competition is part of a larger branding and communications strategy aimed at increasing public awareness and confidence in electric vehicles (EVs). The competition is open to participants across India, with entries due by August 22.

The second and third place winners will receive Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. All three will be acknowledged by a jury of design and mobility experts.

“A unified visual identity created by the people and for the people is the need of the hour,” stated Aneesh Sekhar, managing director of TNGECL. “Tamil Nadu is taking up multiple efforts to boost EV adoption, and this initiative will tie them together under one recognisable brand.”

TNGECL is facilitating the expansion of charging infrastructure by coordinating between landowners and charging point operators, and developing a digital platform to provide real-time access to charging facilities. The branding effort also seeks to address common concerns among potential users, such as safety, battery life, and ease of access, through clear and relatable messaging.

“It’s more than just branding; it’s about building trust and signalling the State’s commitment to clean and future-ready mobility,” said Kashmira Dubash, deputy director, ITDP India.

An orientation webinar on August 4 (today) will brief participants on the State’s EV goals, messaging themes, and design expectations.