TN Transport department announces special buses Christmas holidays
With continuous holidays around Christmas, many people are expected to travel to their hometowns
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced special bus services for Christmas season starting from Dec 20.
To ensure the convenience of passengers, special buses will operate from Chennai to all major cities across the state, added a Thanthi TV report.
