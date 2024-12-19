Begin typing your search...

    TN Transport department announces special buses Christmas holidays

    With continuous holidays around Christmas, many people are expected to travel to their hometowns

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Dec 2024 5:48 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced special bus services for Christmas season starting from Dec 20.

    To ensure the convenience of passengers, special buses will operate from Chennai to all major cities across the state, added a Thanthi TV report.

    SETCTNSTCspecial busesChristmas holidays
    Online Desk

