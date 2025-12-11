TN to build one of India’s largest children’s hospitals in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will soon establish one of India’s largest and most advanced children’s hospitals at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital campus in Saidapet, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Thursday. The Rs 480-crore facility, planned to offer ten times the capacity of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children at Egmore, is expected to transform paediatric care in the State.

Speaking to reporters after launching Rs 2.59 crore worth of renovation works at the Vengadapuram TNUHDB project in the Saidapet Assembly constituency, the Minister said 2,322 new tenements in Kotturpuram and Saidapet would be handed over to beneficiaries before Pongal.

The Vengadapuram upgrade work, funded jointly through the MLA constituency development fund and State allocations, would be completed by March 2026, he said. A proposal seeking reconstruction of the entire Vengadapuram tenement has also been placed before the Chief Minister.

Further, a Rs 320-crore flyover near the Vengadapuram locality will soon be launched by the Chief Minister to ease congestion in the area.

On welfare concerns, Subramanian said an immediate inquiry would be conducted into complaints regarding poor-quality food at the MC Raja Hostel. “Action will be taken against those responsible. Standards cannot be compromised in hostels meant for students,” he asserted.