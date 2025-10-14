TN Planning Commission report calls for affordable housing push, expansion of Naan Mudhalvan, and inclusive startup ecosystem

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC) on Tuesday submitted four comprehensive evaluation reports to Chief Minister M K Stalin, spotlighting the transformative impact of key State welfare schemes and recommending forward-looking measures to strengthen affordable housing, skill development, and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

Deputy Chief Minister and SPC Vice-Chairperson Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with SPC Working Vice-Chairperson J Jeyaranjan, presented the reports to the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. The submissions included the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT) Impact Assessment, Naan Mudhalvan Programme Evaluation, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, and the State Rural and Urban Housing Policy along with the Integrated Urban Development Policy. The reports reaffirm the State’s commitment to social welfare, gender equity, and inclusive economic growth under the Dravidian model of governance.

The impact assessment of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT) revealed significant social and economic benefits for women beneficiaries across the State. Based on a survey covering over 10,000 households, the study found that the monthly financial assistance has been instrumental in enhancing food security, health expenditure, and education outcomes within families.

Most beneficiaries reported using the funds for medical expenses, children’s education, and nutritious food purchases, leading to measurable improvements in household well-being and nutrition levels.

Crucially, the report underscored the scheme’s role in boosting women’s decision-making power and financial independence. A majority of respondents stated that the direct transfer has strengthened their confidence and elevated their status within their families and communities.

The Naan Mudhalvan evaluation lauded the scheme’s success in bridging the gap between education and employment. Conducted among nearly 9,000 students from 52 engineering and 72 polytechnic colleges, the study found that over 75% of students gained practical, industry-ready skills, including communication, resume-building, and interview preparedness.

The report noted that the programme had a particularly strong impact on first-generation learners and rural students, who benefited from equal access to employability training. It recommended upgrading infrastructure in remote institutions and developing digital, cloud-based training platforms to ensure consistent skill development across Tamil Nadu.

In its Rural and Urban Housing Policy, the SPC highlighted the urgent need to expand accessible, affordable, and sustainable housing for all income groups. The report called for equitable land distribution, enhanced financial support mechanisms, and stronger collaboration with private developers to meet the State’s growing residential demand. The report stressed that inclusive housing must promote social equity, economic stability, and cater to the specific needs of marginalised communities, while strengthening rural–urban linkages for balanced growth.

The Integrated Urban Development Policy envisions well-planned, eco-friendly cities built around the “walk-to-work” model, aiming to reduce commute times, curb pollution, and improve quality of life. It proposes integrated planning that brings together residential, commercial, healthcare, and educational infrastructure along with green public spaces. The policy also calls for measures to reduce urban sprawl, enhance environmental quality, and foster inclusive growth through responsible urban expansion and better resource management.

The SPC’s report on the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: Opportunities and Challenges positioned Tamil Nadu as the third-largest startup hub in India, crediting its growth to 12 sector-specific innovation policies in areas like AI, EV manufacturing, high-tech industries, and MSMEs. It urged the government to further simplify financial processes, improve awareness of funding and support schemes, and ensure gender and social inclusion by supporting SC/ST youth, transgender persons, and differently-abled entrepreneurs.

The report also emphasised the need to expand the StartupTN platform, improve access to venture funding, and ensure long-term sustainability in emerging innovation sectors.

•⁠ ⁠KMUT enhanced food security, healthcare access, and women’s financial independence.

•⁠ ⁠75% of Naan Mudhalvan students gained job-ready skills; rural participation rose sharply.

•⁠ ⁠Rural & Urban Housing Policy calls for affordable, inclusive housing and PPP-based models.

•⁠ ⁠Integrated Urban Policy promotes sustainable, “walk-to-work” urban development.

•⁠ ⁠Entrepreneurship report urges better funding access and inclusivity for marginalised groups.

•⁠ ⁠Tamil Nadu ranks 3rd in India for startup growth and innovation ecosystem strength.