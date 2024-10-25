TN health minister hands over Rs 5 lakh relief cheques to kin of 2 air show victims

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of two individuals who lost their lives during the air show conducted on October 6.

A total of five deaths were reported after the air show held at the Marina beach, which reported a turnout of about 15 lakh people. The health minister had said all the deaths were caused by heat-related issues. All five people were declared brought dead by hospitals.

The families of Dinesh Kumar from Maduvinkarai and Mani from Thiruvallikeni received the cheques. Revenue Divisional Officer P Babu and other officials were also present at the event.