    TN health minister hands over Rs 5 lakh relief cheques to kin of 2 air show victims

    A total of five deaths were reported after the air show held at the Marina beach, which reported a turnout of about 15 lakh people

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Oct 2024 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-25 00:30:20  )
    Ma Subramanian handed over cheques from the CM's Public Relief Fund to the families who lost their lives during the air show (X)

    CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of two individuals who lost their lives during the air show conducted on October 6.

    A total of five deaths were reported after the air show held at the Marina beach, which reported a turnout of about 15 lakh people. The health minister had said all the deaths were caused by heat-related issues. All five people were declared brought dead by hospitals.

    The families of Dinesh Kumar from Maduvinkarai and Mani from Thiruvallikeni received the cheques. Revenue Divisional Officer P Babu and other officials were also present at the event.

    DTNEXT Bureau

