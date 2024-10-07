Chennai IAF air show: Magic in sky, mayhem on ground

CHENNAI: Seven air bases working in coordination, seventy-two aircraft of various built and purposes, dozens of Indian Air Force personnel who worked with Tamil Nadu officials, and an estimated fifteen lakh spectators.

The air show that the IAF performed above the sands of the Marina was one for the record books – and also for the memory.

The streets all across Chennai wore a deserted look right from the morning, as the people from the city, and also neighbouring districts, began pouring into the beach as early as 7 am, though the event was scheduled to start only at 11 am.

The colourful umbrellas they carried formed a vibrant canopy that could be seen as far as INS Adyar; they waved them to greet the pilots, who flew at low altitudes and sometimes even inverted.

Among the ones in the cockpit were two local flyboys, Group Captain Ajay ‘Dusty’ Dasarathi and Group Captain Sidhesh ‘Sidz’ Kartik flying their Suryakiran Hawk aircraft, who had themselves watched an air show at the Marina beach in their youth. If this is a virtuous cycle, the children who witnessed their aerobatics could be among those who carry on their legacy a few years from now.

...Mayhem on ground

Reduced to begging the fisher families in Pattinapakkam for a drop of water, lakhs of visitors to the Marina beach on Sunday experienced the aftermath official apathy and mismanagement, which has so far cost at least five lives.

It was a cruel irony. They were enchanted by the grandeur that was happening before right above them when the Indian Air Force aircraft flew by one after the other in a dazzling display of skill and performance. But they also were traumatised by the official delinquency that left thousands without basic facilities, whether it is transport or water.

Facing the wrath of the people, officials did what they have perfected into an art form: point fingers at each other. As if the sufferings, swooning and death were the fault of the people. It perhaps was. For believing that what was touted to be an unmissable experience of their lifetime would be organised in a better manner.

Meanwhile, facing criticisms from the people and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the State government had ensured all facilities and arrangements above and beyond the IAF’s request.





