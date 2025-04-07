TN govt bus runs over woman near Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman riding her two-wheeler died in a road accident when a government bus that was behind her allegedly knocked her down before running over her near Ambattur on Monday morning.

The bus driver was detained. The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the woman as Poornima of Ambattur. She was employed at a private company.

On Monday morning, she was heading to work when the mishap happened. As she was riding her two-wheeler along Chennai-Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road in Ambattur, the bus knocked her down and ran over her.

Passers-by alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and later sent the body to a GH.