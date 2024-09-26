TN govt appoints IAS officers to monitor monsoon preparedness in Corporation zones

CHENNAI: With northeast monsoon expected soon in Tamil Nadu, the state government has appointed 15 IAS officers to oversee preparedness in Chennai zones.

The officers will ensure zone-wise readiness, coordination, identification of vulnerable areas, setup of relief camps, and availability of essential medicines.

In order to monitor monsoon preparedness, the monsoon monitoring officers have been appointed for all zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation to reach out the relief measures to the people during North-East Monsoon and to oversee the progress of the work on storm water drains.'

The Government has also directed the officers to visit respective zones of Greater Chennai Corporation in coordination with the Commissioner GCC to ensure preparedness, planning, relief and mitigation of all the zones.

The officers should monitor general preparedness to look at planning and co-ordination, identification of vulnerable areas, maping and analysis, preparedness of institutional arrangements and pre-positioning of men and materials.

The capacity building, mitigation measures, sanitization of other stakeholders, deployment and traffic plan, communication, relief arrangements and medical preparedness should also be looked into.