TN Government autism centre completes one year

CHENNAI: The Centre of Excellence for Autism Spectrum Disorder in Ashok Nagar, the only State-run autism centre in India, has completed its first year of service, setting up an inspiring example for other states.

The centre provides a range of activities aimed at enhancing both physical and cognitive functions, nurturing individual strengths, and promoting meaningful participation in society.

It aims to create an inclusive environment where individuals with autism can develop essential life skills, achieve personal growth, and contribute confidently to their communities. Through early intervention and specialised therapies, including occupational therapy, speech therapy, physiotherapy, special education, and behavioural therapy, the centre ensures personalised care for every child.

Parents are also included in therapy sessions to help them continue the practices at home, especially when children miss sessions.

M Irudhayam, a parent, described the initiative as a "gift" from the Tamil Nadu government to children with autism. He said the well-designed therapies and facilities have significantly improved his daughter's activities.

In its first year, the centre has enrolled 462 children with autism. Awareness about autism has increased substantially among parents compared to previous years, said Dr Rema Chandramohan, CEO of the centre. One in every 100 children is identified with autism, she said.

The centre has begun collecting statewide data on individuals affected by autism to streamline support and recently held a session for paediatricians from all government hospitals in TN, instructing them to register details of children showing symptoms of autism.

The centre also plans to involve anganwadi workers in this data-collection process, to ensure a comprehensive database. Looking ahead, Dr Rema said the centre will place greater emphasis on research in the coming years.