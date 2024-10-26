Tiruvottiyur school gas leak: Two students moved to ICU

CHENNAI: Two students who were hospitalised after a suspected gas leak at Victory Matriculation School have been moved to intensive care units at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

One had recurrent fainting episodes, while the other had difficulty breathing.

Also Read: 35 students taken ill due to gas leak from Tiruvottiyur school lab

Doctors are conducting tests, including x-rays and ECGs, to determine the cause of their symptoms.

At least 35 students were affected due to the suspected gas leak at the chemistry lab of the Tiruvottiyur school. They experienced chest pain, abdominal pain, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

Twenty-six students who fainted were initially taken to the Government Urban Community Health Centre, and two were later referred to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Also Read: Holiday declared in Tiruvottiyur school following gas leak mishap

Other students were treated at nearby private hospitals and are currently stable.

The source of the gas leak is still under investigation, but it is believed to have originated from a nearby chemical factory.