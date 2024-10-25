Holiday declared in Tiruvottiyur school following gas leak mishap

CHENNAI: At least 26 students fainted at a private school in Tiruvottiyur on Friday, reportedly due to a gas leak.

In response to the incident, authorities have announced a holiday for the school tomorrow (Saturday).

Emergency services, including police, forensic experts, and national disaster response teams, conducted on-site investigations to assess the situation.

Some of the students at the Victory Matric Higher Secondary School had fainted and the school was evacuated immediately.

Nearby residents were also affected by the fumes.

The source of the gas leak is still under investigation, but it is believed to have originated from a nearby chemical factory.