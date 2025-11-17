Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor residents stage dharna seeking Metro Rail extension, improved EMU services

CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruvottiyur and Ernavoor staged a dharna on Sunday, demanding extension of the Airport–Wimco Nagar Metro line up to Ennore and Madhavaram, increase in the frequency of EMU services on the Chennai Central–Gummidipoondi suburban section, and completion of the long-delayed Wimco Nagar subway project.

Addressing the protest organised by the CPM Tiruvottiyur North unit, CITU state vice president A Soundararajan said several of the demands raised by residents were nearly three decades old.

“When we contested the 1996 Assembly election, we demanded the construction of a Wimco Nagar bridge. But it still remains incomplete. It shows the neglect of people living in this part of the city,” he said. “Metro Rail has been building underground stretches across the city without affecting surface-level movement, yet the Wimco Nagar subway work had been dragging on for years.”

He recalled that even the Metro extension to Wimco Nagar was achieved only after a prolonged struggle. “Now people want the line extended to Ennore and Madhavaram. It should be done, because many commute from the city to these areas for work,” he said.

CPM North Chennai district secretary M Ramakrishnan and GCC councillor Jayaraman also took part in the protest.

Residents urged the government to issue patta to long-term occupants and sought allocation orders and sale deeds for families residing in TN Urban Habitat Development Board tenements. They also demanded patta for those holding sale deeds for more than ten years and called for renovation of dilapidated tsunami housing units.

Other demands included building a service road along Manali High Road from Sathyamoorthi Nagar to Mullai Nagar, installation of traffic signals at Sathyamoorthi Nagar, Jyothi Nagar and Mullai Nagar to ensure safe pedestrian and vehicular movement, removal of encroachments in the Kosasthalaiyar waterbody, and desilting and strengthening of the Buckingham Canal bund to protect residents during heavy rains and flooding.