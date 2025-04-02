Tiruvaru thief caught at Chennai airport after four years

CHENNAI: Aravind (24), a native of Tiruvarur who was wanted in a theft case registered in 2021 by the local police, was caught at the city airport on Tuesday.

While scrutinizing documents of passengers arriving from Sharjah, immigration officers noticed Aravind, who has been on the run for four years.

Upon detaining and enquiring him, it was found that Aravind had escaped abroad right before his arrest, and police had issued a look-out circular to all airports across the country to nab him.

Authorities, then, handed Aravind over to the city police, who informed Tiruvarur police. A special team escorted him to Tiruvarur on Wednesday morning.