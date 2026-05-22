Tiruvanmiyur residents fume over reopening of Tasmac outlet a day after closure

According to a petition submitted to Tasmac managing director K Nanthakumar by social worker O Unnikrishnan, staff at Shop No 898 had informed customers on May 14 that the outlet had received instructions to close operations.

The shop remained shut on May 15 but reopened the following day and has continued functioning since then. “The Tasmac also has a bar, which is a violation of all rules if we go by the 500-metre principle,” Unnikrishnan said. Residents also noted that it has been a nuisance since it sits along the main road. “Constant urinating, and drunkards unconscious on the road and even drinking openly in public places are all common here,” lamented a few residents, who are also angry by the opening of the outlet after the closure.