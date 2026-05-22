Tiruvanmiyur residents fume over reopening of Tasmac outlet a day after closure

CHENNAI: Residents in Tiruvanmiyur are rankled after a Tasmac outlet on LB Road near Jayanthi signal resumed operations a day after it was shut down even as the State government continues its drive to close liquor shops located near schools, temples and bus depots.
According to a petition submitted to Tasmac managing director K Nanthakumar by social worker O Unnikrishnan, staff at Shop No 898 had informed customers on May 14 that the outlet had received instructions to close operations.
The shop remained shut on May 15 but reopened the following day and has continued functioning since then. “The Tasmac also has a bar, which is a violation of all rules if we go by the 500-metre principle,” Unnikrishnan said. Residents also noted that it has been a nuisance since it sits along the main road. “Constant urinating, and drunkards unconscious on the road and even drinking openly in public places are all common here,” lamented a few residents, who are also angry by the opening of the outlet after the closure.
In his petition, Unnikrishnan claimed the Tiruvanmiyur outlet, also known locally as SR Wine Shop and SR Deluxe Bar, is situated around 250 metres from Sri Sankara Vidyashramam school, 300 metres from the Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus and 400 metres from Sri Krishna Mandiram temple. Seeking permanent closure of the outlet, the petition urged Tasmac authorities to act “in the larger public interest” and sought details on the action taken regarding the complaint. “I met the Tasmac MD who assured me that action will be taken. We hope it will be closed soon,” he stated.
The issue assumes significance as the TVK-led State government had recently ordered closure of Tasmac outlets functioning within 500 metres of educational institutions, places of worship and bus depots. Though 717 outlets across the State were identified for closure, the process was reportedly put on hold due to confusion over field-level distance verification.