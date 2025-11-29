Tiruvallur: Woman refuses money for booze, beaten to death

Chennai: The Tiruvallur district police have arrested a 26-year-old youth for beating a woman to death after the latter allegedly refused to lend money to the youth to buy alcohol.

The deceased was identified as Dhanam, a resident of Chinna Natham village near Gummidipoondi. She made a living as a flower vendor. The public found Dhanam lying in a pool of blood by the roadside and moved her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Since the injuries on the woman suggested that she was severely assaulted, relatives of the woman and villagers held an agitation demanding the arrest of the accused.

Based on clues recovered from the crime scene, police zeroed in on the suspect, Dinesh (26), a resident of the same village as the deceased. The probe revealed that Dinesh, in an inebriated state, stopped the woman on Friday evening when she was walking back home and asked for her phone to make a quick call. After making the call, he asked the woman to lend him some money, and when she said no, he argued with her and then pushed her down and assaulted her. He then escaped with her purse with Rs 120 cash in it and also snatched her earrings.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.