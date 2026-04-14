Tiruvallur: Man tries to save co-worker, electrocuted at construction site

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Shaukath of Bihar. His co-worker, Kalam (25), also from Bihar, sustained injuries in the incident. Both of them were engaged as construction workers at a site for the last two weeks.

Probe revealed that Kalam was on a ten-foot ladder to fix electric wiring when he lost balance and fell off the ladder. Mohammed noticed his co-worker falling off the ladder and rushed to his aid. While doing so, he touched the ladder used by Kalam and got thrown to the ground. Police said that he suffered an electric shock, as a live electric wire was in contact with the metal ladder.