Tiruvallur: History sheeter's body found in Minjur

CHENNAI: The police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old serial offender, who was found near a waterbody in Tiruvallur's Minjur on Thursday morning.

A passerby alerted the police about the dead body near a pond, and the body was then moved for a postmortem. The deceased was Ranjith, a history sheeter and a contract worker at Chennai, who stopped going to work two months back.

Ranjith's family said he had purchased a car and wanted to start a travel business. He went out with his friend on Wednesday and had not returned home despite his family's efforts to contact him. He was recently out on bail in a criminal case. The Minjur police have begun an investigation.