Tiruvallur: 10-day training held for 25 women SHG entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) and College of Food and Dairy Technology jointly organised a 10-day hands-on training for 25 women Self Help Group entrepreneurs at the College of Food and Dairy Technology in Tiruvallur.

Participants, who hailed from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, were taught production of bakery products, masala powder, chocolates, and also milk products including ice cream, paneer, ghee, khoa and milk noodles.

Selvarani, project director of TNCDW, Tiruvallur inaugurated the programme and N Kumaravelu, dean, distributed certificates to the participants. Jagadeesh Chandrabose, district food safety officer, explained the process of licensing and food safety protocols to the participants.