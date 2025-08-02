Timings revised for Chennai-Rameswaram Express from October

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has revised the timings of the Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express between Villupuram and Sirkazhi, effective from October 10.

As per the updated schedule, the train will now arrive at Villupuram at 9.45 pm and depart at 9.50 pm advancing the previous timing of 10.05 pm to 10.10 pm.

Consequently, the train will reach Cuddalore Port at 10.29 pm, Chidambaram at 11 pm and Sirkazhi at 11.17 pm (each stop being around 20 minutes earlier than the current schedule).

Railway officials confirmed that the revision was aimed at improving operational efficiency and maintaining better schedule adherence.

There will be no change in the timing from Chennai Egmore to Melmaruvathur, and from Mayiladuthurai to Rameswaram.