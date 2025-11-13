Tiles, tactics, and togetherness: Mahjong finds its groove in Chennai’s living rooms

CHENNAI: What started as a quiet pastime played in small circles has now become one of Chennai’s most talked-about games. Mahjong, the centuries-old, tile-based game that demands both strategy and memory, has found an enthusiastic new audience in the city. Once limited to a few pockets, the game is now thriving in living rooms, with more and more people joining the growing community each week.

Educator Anushka Sachdev, one of the few Mahjong teachers in Chennai, says she never expected to become part of the movement. “My journey into Mahjong was really unexpected. My aunt is a Mahjong teacher in Mumbai, so I already knew the basics.









Anushka Sachdev

She suggested that I learn the game properly so I could teach it in Chennai, since it was becoming popular there. I trained under her, learned how to teach, and even assisted in her classes. That experience made me confident to start teaching here. Also, being an educator by profession helped,” she says.

Anushka began teaching only in August, but her calendar is already full through January. “Word gets around quickly,” she laughs. “There are so many enquiries now. People tell me, ‘My friends in Mumbai play Mahjong, and I wanted to learn it too.’ I teach small groups of four or eight, four times a week. I also created a closed group for my students who’ve finished learning from me.”

For her, Mahjong is more than just a game; it’s a way to build connections. “There’s something special about the social energy in a Mahjong class. You meet people from all walks of life. It’s not just about playing; it’s about forming friendships.

The community that’s developing here makes me really happy,” she says.

Entrepreneur Tripti Chordia started playing three months ago but had been curious about the game for nearly a year. “My friends and relatives in Mumbai have been playing Mahjong for a while. They spoke about how it helped them connect with people and unwind. That got me interested. I looked for someone to teach me in Chennai and found Anushka. I even tried learning online first, but this is one game you must learn in person,” she says.

Tripti now plays regularly with a group that she helped form. “We started as a group of four, just playing among ourselves. Soon, everyone who learned from Anushka became part of a larger circle. There are so many players now. If a group is short of one or two people, we post in our WhatsApp group and others join in. That’s how the network keeps expanding. You meet different players, find your rhythm, and settle into a group that matches your pace and style,” she explains.

Evenings are when the game comes alive for Tripti. “I usually play at night during weekdays, while some prefer afternoon sessions. It’s amazing how addictive it becomes. The game involves strategy, quick thinking, and memory. It keeps your reflexes sharp and your mind alert,” she adds.

“Mahjong is sometimes called a ‘grandma game’ because older women have played it for generations to keep their minds sharp. But honestly, everyone should play it. It’s great for focus, memory, and decision-making. I even taught my daughters and husband, and now it’s a fun family activity,” Tripti tells DT Next.

For Kavita Kakada Mahboobani, who manages the catering side at Kakada Ramprasad, Mahjong entered her life by chance. “I first heard about it over dinner when friends mentioned how big it’s become in Delhi and Mumbai. In those cities, it’s huge - clubs host tournaments, and women organise Mahjong parties at home. I thought it would be fun to learn something new and keep my mind active,” she says.

Kavita has been learning from Anushka for two months now and says it’s been an eye-opening experience. “This game keeps you constantly thinking. You have to plan, calculate, and react quickly. It’s wonderful for older people because it keeps their minds alert. Your memory, recall, and speed all improve. You’re grabbing tiles, anticipating moves...it keeps both sides of the brain active,” she explains.

Beyond mental agility, Kavita also enjoys the social aspect of the game. “In just two months, I’ve met so many women from different walks of life. The two hours just fly by when you’re playing. I would recommend Mahjong to everyone, especially older adults. It helps you socialise, stay active, and keep your brain engaged, all while having a great time,” she smiles.