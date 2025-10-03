Thunderstorm alert for Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain likely in several districts including Chennai

CHENNAI: Thunderstorms are expected across many parts of Tamil Nadu tonight and tomorrow with heavy rain likely at isolated places in several districts, including Chennai.

The deep depression that crossed the Odisha coast yesterday has now weakened into a depression over interior Odisha and is expected to weaken further into a low-pressure area over the next 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Under this influence, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Ramanathapuram districts on October 4 (Saturday). The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Madurai, Sivaganga,

Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul districts on October 5 (Sunday).

Weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said convergence currently over interior districts is expected to shift towards the coastal belt tonight into Saturday morning, giving Chennai and its suburbs strong chances of night and early morning showers.

In his tweet on X, he added that several districts in the State are likely to record at least one spell of rain in the next 48 hours. They are: south Tamil Nadu (Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli), west interior belt (Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Dindigul), the Delta region (Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur), and parts of north interior Tamil Nadu (Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri).