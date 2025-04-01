Three of a family including 1-year-old baby killed in lorry-car collision near Singaperumal Koil

CHENNAI: Three members of a family, including a one-year-old child, were killed when a speeding tipper lorry crashed into their stationary car on GST Road near Singaperumal Koil in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the accident occurred when the victims were returning home to Madurai after attending a function in Chennai.

The family members were identified as Karthik (35), his wife Nandhini (30), their children— Ilamathi (7) and Sai Velan (1), Nandhini's father Ayyanar (65), mother Deva Poonjari (60), and driver Saravanan (35).

When their car stopped at a signal, a speeding tipper lorry travelling from Chennai to Chengalpattu rammed into it from behind, crushing it against a container lorry in front.

Onlookers and other motorists immediately attempted to rescue the passengers. However, Ayyanar and driver Saravanan died on the spot.

Police and fire department personnel rushed to the scene, and the remaining family members were taken to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment.

Later, Sai Velan succumbed to injuries, while the others remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Guduvancherry Traffic Investigation Police have registered a case, and an investigation is under way.

The accident caused a severe traffic jam on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway for over two hours on Tuesday morning.