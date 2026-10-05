Three men held near Perambur with 765 gm of meth worth Rs 30 lakh

A team found two men loitering suspiciously near the Railway quarters on Bisset Road, Perambur after which they were rounded up.

Upon searching them, police found them to be in possession of methamphetamine after which the duo were arrested. Police said that inquiries with the duo – Praveen Kumar (29) of Purasawalkam and Sriram (23) of Ayanavaram – led the police to Mohammed Imran Khan (32) of Egmore. Praveen has one previous case and Sriram has two cases pending against them.