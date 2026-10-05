Three men held near Perambur with 765 gm of meth worth Rs 30 lakh

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) arrested three persons after they were caught in possession of 765 grams of methamphetamine worth several lakhs near Perambur. According to police sources, Sembium Police received a tip about movement of narcotics in their neighbourhood on Saturday (October 3), after which a special team kept vigil.
A team found two men loitering suspiciously near the Railway quarters on Bisset Road, Perambur after which they were rounded up.
Upon searching them, police found them to be in possession of methamphetamine after which the duo were arrested. Police said that inquiries with the duo – Praveen Kumar (29) of Purasawalkam and Sriram (23) of Ayanavaram – led the police to Mohammed Imran Khan (32) of Egmore. Praveen has one previous case and Sriram has two cases pending against them.
Police seized a total of 765 grams of methamphetamine worth over Rs 30 lakh and 4 mobile phones from them. Inquiry revealed they had procured the drug from another state and sold it locally.
All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police said special teams have launched a search to nab other associates in the network.