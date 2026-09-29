Six arrested with 5.48 kg MDMA in Bengaluru

A total of 5.48 kg of MDMA, valued at Rs 5.48 crore, was seized from their possession. The market value of the seized drug was estimated at Rs 10.96 crore, police said.

Police said they had received credible information from informants on different dates about the sale of narcotic substances within the jurisdictions of Girinagar, Hebbal and Vidyaranyapura police stations.

Based on the information, searches were conducted at the locations indicated by the informants, following which six persons, one of them a foreign national and three from other states, were taken into custody on different dates, police said.