Three held for youth's murder in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: In the Tiruvallur murder, district police on Friday arrested the main accused, Akash, for allegedly murdering his friend-turned-foe, Mukesh, by hurling country-made bombs at him in Perambakkam near Mappedu on Wednesday night.

Police sources said that three other friends of Akash, including one minor, have been detained and are likely to be arrested soon.

Sources said that Akash (22), a college dropout, was upset with Mukesh (25) for chopping off his ear in a recent fight. A case was registered, and Mukesh was arrested but was not remanded by the judicial magistrate. Enraged that such a violent attack did not result in his arrest, Akash, along with his friends, allegedly plotted Mukesh’s murder.

Mukesh was employed as a gas cylinder supplier. His friends Deepan and Javid were also injured in the incident. They are currently undergoing treatment in the Tiruvallur government hospital.