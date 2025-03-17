Three digital studio staff arrested for Rs 20 cr embezzlement in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police's Central Crime Branch arrested three staff of a digital studio with branches across the state for allegedly swindling Rs 20 crore from their company by forging bills and documents.

The arrested persons were identified as M Gopalakrishnan (40), K Gautham (30) and chief accountant P Krishnamurthy (42)

They were caught after financial irregularities were discovered at the company's Chennai and Coimbatore branches after an internal audit.

Police recovered over 500 grams of gold jewels, 600 grams of silver, a SUV, and property documents worth Rs 30 lakh from the accused.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.