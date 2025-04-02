Three arrested for youth’s murder in Peravallur

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a youth in Peravallur on Monday evening. Investigations revealed that the murder was due to a fallout between two groups during a drinking session earlier in the day.

The deceased, B Chandru, a resident of Peravallur, was a decorator. On Monday morning, Chandru was drinking with his friends outside a Tasmac outlet when he questioned a person from another group for eating biryani without sharing with him.

Irate over this, one of them, V Balraj alias Bengal Balu (26), threw the biryani on Chandru’s face, which led to a clash between two groups, who later went their own way.

In the evening, Chandru was standing near a Corporation park when Bengal Balu approached him in the pretext of patching things up. Believing him, Chandru went to a lane where Balu and his friends stabbed him repeatedly and fled the scene.

Hearing Chandru’s cries, passerby rescued him and admitted him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Peravallur police have registered a case of murder and arrested Bengal Balu of Kolathur, B Vivek (23) of Agaram and M Vinith (25) of Pulianthope.

All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.