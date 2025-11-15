Three arrested for assaulting traffic cop after minor accident in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested three persons for assaulting a traffic police head constable after a minor road accident near Loyola College. Police also seized a car and a beer bottle used in the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when a car collided with a parked load vehicle. A heated argument broke out between the car’s occupants and the truck driver, after which the constable intervened.



When the policeman tried to defuse the situation, the occupants argued with him, and verbally abused and assaulted the policeman.



One of them attempted to hit him with a beer bottle before trying to escape. Police arrested Arunkumarvin (28) and Anish (28), both residents of Choolaimedu, and Lakshmanan (30), of Kanniyakumari.