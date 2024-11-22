Threat to sand dunes, livelihood: Fishermen oppose Nandavanam Heritage Park proposal off ECR

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) has applied for coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance to create Nandavanam Heritage Park in Thiruvidanthai off East Coast Road (ECR), fishermen oppose the project and raised apprehensions that the sand dunes would be flattened for the project.

Fishermen from Semmencheri Kuppam handed over a petition against the project to the office of assistant director of fisheries and fishermen welfare department in Neelankarai.

"The Nandavanam Heritage Park's project area falls primarily within the No Development Zone (NDZ) of CRZ-III where huge pavements/construction is prohibited under CRZ notification 2011. Parks, which is an 'open area with grass or trees', where people can go to walk and play, are only permissible in NDZ. The project proposes to pave a huge area for at least 54,261.5 sqm for pavements and internal roads in NDZ alone," the fishermen alleged.

They added that the facilities of the project including Go-karting, Art, Dance and Theatre Park and Glow Park would require more concretization of the project area. In fact, the project area is covered by sand dunes which are threatened to be flattened and pose risk to the loss of water security to the coastal and fishing villages.

The fishermen further alleged that the existence of sand dunes is concealed by the TTDC. This exposure of the dune ecosystem to destruction is the direct result of improper Coastal Zone Management Plan that omitted them, the petition said.

"The CRZ notification mandates the inclusion of three fisher representatives in the appraisal process for CRZ projects at the district level. However, fisher participation was negated during the DCZMA (District Coastal Zone Management Authority) meetings held on November 9 and 13.

The state CZMA ignored this omission and recommended the project. This act of CZMAs not only misrepresents the truth but also discredits the entire appraisal process, raising questions about accountability and ethical governance in environmental decision-making," the petition pointed out.

M Arumugam, president, Chengalpattu district fishermen cooperative network, opined that the CZMAs must ensure that participatory mechanisms are genuinely upheld and that the voices of most affected fishers are heard and respected.

Fishermen also expressed fear that the access to their livelihood spaces including traditional shore seine (peria valai) fishing areas will be affected, and three wells that are being used as water sources for at three villages will be closed by the project.

"Circumventing prohibitions of CRZ notification and omission of fisher participation in DCZMA meeting and the expedited appraisal process within just two days raises red flags about the thoroughness and transparency of the project review", said K. Bharati, President, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association.