Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road linking GST Road with OMR in shambles

CHENNAI: Thousands of daily commuters on the crucial Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road are enduring severe hardships and safety hazards due to prolonged and poorly coordinated infrastructure work, leading to calls for immediate government intervention.

The stretch, particularly between Cee Dee Towers and a private car showroom, has been in a state of distress for over a month.

Motorists report that the temporary use of wet mix macadam to patch the road has created dangerous conditions.

“For the past month, the wet mix macadam has been drying every day, passing vehicles kick up dense clouds of dust, causing visibility issues and pollution, while the loose surface leads to frequent vehicle skidding,” fumed D Raman, a resident of Pallikaranai.

Residents allege the road’s condition has been deteriorating for nearly a year, primarily due to ongoing ‘cut and cover’ canal work by the Water Resource Department (WRD). The State Highway Department, responsible for road maintenance, has only been able to apply temporary fixes until the WRD completes its project. “Though a widening plan exists, it is contingent upon the WRD finishing the work,” added Raman.

Echoing the frustration, K Arun, a regular commuter from Kovilambakkam, highlighted the Kamakshi Hospital-Echangadu signal section. “The stretch has been in distress for over a year since WRD undertook works. The bitumen layers laid since are of poor quality, resulting in uneven, muddy, and dusty surfaces,” he stated. “Over 6,000 families in nearby apartment complexes are severely affected by the safety risks and degraded living conditions.”

Despite repeated petitions to authorities, including the CM Cell, residents report a lack of a timely response.

When contacted, a State Highway Department official for city roads stated, “Currently, the road is under the WRD’s control. After they complete the work, we will lay it.”