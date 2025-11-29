This Margazhi festival to showcase budding, NRI artistes

CHENNAI: As part of its annual Margazhi Music and Dance Festival, the Federation of Radial Road Residents Associations (FORRRA), representing 14 gated communities along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, has announced its upcoming edition featuring a line-up of performances by budding local and NRI artistes. The festival will be held on December 21 at Surabhi Palace Mini Hall, 200 Feet Radial Road, and will begin at 3.30 pm onwards.

The FORRRA Margazhi 2025 festival will showcase emerging talent across the Iyal, Isai, Nadagam categories, including music, dance, instrumental performances, and a play. The age category for the singing and instrumental segments is seven years and above, while the dance category is open to participants aged 10 years and above.

Reflecting on the fifth edition of FORRRA’s Margazhi Music & Dance Festival, B. Vijayalakshmi, founder-president of the Federation, says, “We are extremely delighted to welcome participants to our fifth edition. Since our inception in 2021, the festival has seen over 100 budding artistes perform and gain invaluable experience. First-time performers, especially, benefit from the exposure and learning they receive in front of a large and diverse audience. This year’s highlights include a series of instrumental performances, most notably a mandolin recital by V. Abhinav, a participant returning for the third consecutive year, and Sarvam Nataka Priya’s much-awaited play ‘Exchange Offer’. Festivals like ours not only enhance performers’ visibility, confidence, and stage presence, but also bring together resident artistes and the performing arts lovers of Chennai, creating shared experiences and lasting memories. For local talents, it deepens their connection with their neighbourhood and allows them to become part of a collective celebration of music and culture.” For registrations, contact: 98404 82337 / 82487 91953.