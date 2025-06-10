Third laser beam incident in two weeks disrupts flight landing at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight from Pune carrying 178 passengers was hit by a powerful laser beam while attempting to land at Chennai Airport early on Tuesday morning.

The flight which was on its final descent around 1.10 am was forced to hover mid-air before landing safely at 1.20 am.

The laser beam, originating from Guindy area, temporarily disoriented the pilots.

Acting swiftly, they stabilised the aircraft and alerted the Chennai Airport Traffic Control (ATC).

The control room further notified the Chennai Airport Police and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Following the incident, the laser beam ceased within seconds, and the flight proceeded to land without further complications.

The Chennai Airport Police have registered a case and are coordinating with the St Thomas Mount and Guindy police stations.

CCTV footage from the vicinity is being reviewed to trace the source of the laser.

This marks the third such incident at the airport in two weeks, raising concern among aviation and security authorities.

