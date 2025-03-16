Thieving couple targeting bus passengers in Chennai arrested

CHENNAI: A couple notorious for stealing gold jewels from government bus passengers in Chennai has been arrested by the Tambaram police on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Valli (40), would target women passengers on buses arriving from Vellore and Kancheepuram. She would steal their gold jewels and sell it with the help of her husband, Udayakumar (42), probe revealed.

The police had been investigating a series of thefts on buses in the Tambaram area. After analysing CCTV footage, they identified Valli as the prime suspect. She was arrested along with Udayakumar, and 16 sovereigns of jewels, 120 grams of silver articles, and Rs 48,000 in cash were seized from them.

Valli had been involved in several theft cases in the past, police said. She had married Udayakumar after the death of her first husband.

The police have registered cases against the couple and produced them before a magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody.