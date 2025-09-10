Thief duo attacks cops trying to nab them, held in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: Two suspects connected to a mobile phone robbery in Pulianthope assaulted the policemen who came to apprehend them in an attempt to flee on Wednesday.

The suspects, M Arshad (21) and Salman Basha (21), had intercepted civil services aspirant N Alva Edison (23), who was on his bike, in the early hours of Wednesday near Chengai Sivam bridge and robbed him of his phone.

Once Edison alerted the police, a patrol team comprising head constable Mohan Kumar and constables Iyappalingam, John and one more cop searched for the suspects and rounded up the duo near Ambedkar College Road.

The duo attacked the team with liquor bottles, inflicting injuries on two cops.

The pair was eventually arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Salman Basha is a serial offender with seven cases against him, police said.