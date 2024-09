These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on September 3 and 4; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Power shutdown on Tuesday

Ambattur: ICF Colony, Chelliamman Nagar, Gangai Salai, Kaveri Street, Ayapakkam, TNHB Ph-I to III, TNHB 2394 Flats, Ayapakkam to Thiruverkadu main road, Ambattur to Athipet Vanagaram Road, Athipet area, Bharathi Mettu Street, Dinesh Street, Roja Street, Kuppam, K.S.R.Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Mel Ayapakkam, Chetty Street, Vijaya Nagar, Panchayat Nagar, Chennai New City, Eden Avenue, Konraj kuppam, Agragaram, Devi Nagar, Chinna Koladi, Jothi Nagar, Moonru Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Annanur.

Porur: Porur, Madanandapuram, Gerugambakkam, Chinna Porur, Part of Kundrathur Road, Part of Karambakkam, Part of Mount Poonamallee Road, Part of Mugalivakkam, Part of Moulivakkam, Part of Ramapuram, Part of Kolapakkam.

RA Puram: RA Puram 1 to 7 Main Roads, RA Puram 1 to 4 Cross Streets, Greenways Road, Bishop Garden, Bishop Garden Extn, Bhagyarathi Street, Viswanathan Street, Kamarajar Salai, Chamiers Road, Co-operative Colony, Sri Ram Nagar North, South and West, Boat Club House Road, Sathya Narayana Avenue, Crescent Avenue, ABM Avenue, St. Marys Road, Padavattamman Street, Turn bulls Road, Prithvi Avenue, Thiruvenkadam Street, Auscin Nagar, Ganapathy Colony, Chamiers 1st Lane, Adyar club gate Road, Bughs Road, RK Puram, Shanmugapuram, Venkat Raman Street, Kesavaperumal Puram (North, Central, East), Annai Sathya Nagar 1st to 5th Street, Annai Teresa Nagar, Govinda Samy Nagar, Kattabomman Street, Elango Street, Sringeri Mutt Road and Vanniampathy Street.

Power shutdown on Wednesday

TI Cycle & Menambedu: Krishnapuram, Vinayagapuram, Redhills Road, Menambedu, BRR Nagar, Thirumalaipriya Nagar.

Kovilambakkam: Om Sakthi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Subiksha Avenue, Suseela Nagar, PMD Nagar, Vadakkupattu Main Road, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvengadam Nagar, Dharmaboopathy Nagar, Thiruvallur Street, Naveens, BHEL Nagar Link Rd (Partly).

Pallikaranai: Kamakoti Nagar( Partly), IIT Colony (Partly), Nagammal Avenue, VGP Rajesh Nagar (Partly), Ma.Po.Si. Nagar (Partly).